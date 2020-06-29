Suspect injured after chase, deputy-involved shooting in Gardena

A suspect was injured after a chase and a deputy-involved shooting Gardena Sunday night, authorities said.
GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was injured after a chase and a deputy-involved shooting in Gardena Sunday night, authorities said.

The chase ended shortly before 11 p.m. in the 15900 block of Atkinson Avenue, according to the Gardena Police Department.

Authorities said the shooting by L.A. County sheriff's deputies happened at the end of the pursuit.

No deputies were injured.

Further details regarding the shooting, including what led to the chase, were unavailable.

The condition and identity of the suspect were not known.

An investigation is underway.
