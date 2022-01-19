Police investigating fatal shooting of woman in her car in Gardena area

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman fatally shot in her car in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in her car Tuesday.

Police say a man got out of his own car just after 11 a.m., walked up to another vehicle and fired at a woman inside, in the area of Ainsworth and 153rd streets near the Manchester Square neighborhood and the city of Gardena.

The woman's car came to a stop a few blocks away, at Vermont Avenue and Redondo Beach Boulevard. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although the location where the vehicle stopped is in the city of Gardena, the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the case.

It appears there was a second person inside the victim's car, but that person was not injured, according to officials.
No further details were immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gardenalos angeles countycrimelapdhomicideshootingdeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
At-home COVID-19 test request website goes live 1 day early
Child in critical condition after being shot in Pasadena, police say
New date, venue announced for Grammy Awards
Applications open for affordable housing in Santa Monica
Los Angeles nominates 1st female LAFD chief
$250K reward offered in fatal stabbing of furniture store worker
Man charged with murder in attack on nurse at DTLA bus stop
Show More
Robberies at several LA County convenience stores spark investigation
Teens allowed to drive big rigs in new federal program
COVID cases in LA County have increased nearly 10 times in 1 month
Nurse in deadly downtown LA attack remembered by friends, neighbors
3 local teens identified as victims in fatal Pasadena crash
More TOP STORIES News