Gardena police search for burglar caught on camera in tented home

EMBED </>More Videos

Gardena police are searching for a suspect caught on camera burglarizing a home that had been tented for termite treatment.

By ABC7.com staff
GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Gardena police are searching for a suspect caught on camera burglarizing a home that had been tented for termite treatment.

The crime happened shortly before 4 a.m. on Aug. 27 in the city of Gardena.

Anyone familiar with the suspect is urged to call Gardena police at 310-217-9617 or email mnguyen@gardenapd.org.



Authorities warn that termite tents are a signal to thieves that no one is home.

The city of Gardena offers free home checks for those who are away from their homes or have their residence tented. Checks can be requested through the city's app "Gardena Direct."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarycaught on camerasurveillanceGardenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing abuse
Naked man crashes car in Lake Balboa
Manhattan Beach PD searching for suspected flasher
Girl, 17, arrested in shooting death of boy, 15, in Santa Ana
166 skulls found in mass burial pit in Mexico, officials say
Water main rupture halts service for hours in Hollywood
Cal Fire says it exceeds budgets, requests $234M more
Show More
Man sues Redmond O'Neal alleging attack over sexual orientation
1 shot, killed in CVS store parking lot in OC; suspect sought
Seal Beach school principal blasts Nike in Facebook post
DOJ charges N. Korean computer programmer for Sony hack
11-year-old boy dies after being hit by car in Montclair
More News