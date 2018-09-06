Gardena police search for burglar caught on camera in tented home

Gardena police are searching for a suspect caught on camera burglarizing a home that had been tented for termite treatment.The crime happened shortly before 4 a.m. on Aug. 27 in the city of Gardena.Anyone familiar with the suspect is urged to call Gardena police at 310-217-9617 or email mnguyen@gardenapd.org.Authorities warn that termite tents are a signal to thieves that no one is home.The city of Gardena offers free home checks for those who are away from their homes or have their residence tented. Checks can be requested through the city's app "Gardena Direct."