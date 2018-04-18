Officers shoot man in hand in Gardena after he allegedly lunges with knife

Gardena police officers shot and wounded a man in the hand after he allegedly lunged at them with a knife, officials said. (KABC)

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Gardena police officers shot and wounded a man in the hand after he allegedly lunged at them with a knife, officials said.

Police and firefighters were called to the area of Redondo Beach Boulevard and Vermont shortly before noon on a report of a man stabbing himself.

Police say they found a man with a 12-inch butcher knife who was cutting himself and waving the blade around in the intersection.

Gardena and Los Angeles officers tried to get the man to drop the knife, but say he refused. They shot him with stun bag rounds, but that didn't work either.

Police say the man was shot when he lunged at an officer. He fell down and dropped the knife, but when he tried to get back up again, he was shot with a stun gun and then handcuffed.

The bullet struck him in the hand. He was transported to a local hospital.

Police expect to book the 21-year-old suspect for assault on a police officer with a knife.

Authorities said no officers were hurt in the incident.

Los Angeles police said the sheriff's department is handling the investigation.
