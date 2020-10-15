Video captures 2 suspects robbing gardener in broad daylight in North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police detectives are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects who stole equipment from a gardener's truck and then struck the victim with a van.

Home surveillance video on Myrna Street near Clybourn Avenue in North Hollywood captured the incident on Oct. 5 around 9 a.m.

The suspects are seen backing up a vehicle -- identified by police as a "white Ford Transit Connect van -- near the victim's work truck.

A passenger then exits the vehicle and grabbed items from the victim's truck.

When the gardener ran to stop the thieves, he was hit with the suspect's vehicle but not seriously injured.


One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. He was seen wearing a black hat, black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call Detective Kojima at 818-754-8426.
