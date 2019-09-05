Natural gas leak prompts evacuations in Lake Balboa neighborhood

LAKE BALBOA, Calif. (KABC) -- An underground gas leak on Thursday morning prompted the evacuation of a surrounding neighborhood in Lake Balboa, authorities said.A high-pressure natural gas line was apparently ruptured by utility workers about 10 a.m. in the 17600 block of West Saticoy Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.There were no immediate reports of injuries or fire.Aerial video from AIR7 HD showed a mixture of gas and dust rising from an open trench at the intersection of Saticoy Street and White Oak Avenue.Homes, businesses and a house of worship within a one-block radius were evacuated out of an abundance of caution, the Fire Department said.