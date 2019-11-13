Gas line ruptures under residential street in Granada Hills, prompting evacuations

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A high-pressure, underground gas line in Granada Hills ruptured after being struck Wednesday afternoon, prompting the evacuation of nearby homes, officials said.The incident happened after 2 p.m. in the 17000 block of West Westbury Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Firefighters responded to the scene while gas company crews worked to repair the leak, the LAFD said.No structural damage or injuries were reported.