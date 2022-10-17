Average gas prices in Los Angeles, Orange counties fall for 12th consecutive day

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Monday for the 12th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 2 cents to $6.107.

The average price has dropped 38.7 cents over the past 12 days, including 2.8 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 29.4 cents less than one week ago, but 67.9 cents more than one month ago and $1.613 higher than one year ago -- mainly due to a 33-day streak of increases totaling $1.248 that ended Oct. 6.

The Orange County average price also dropped for 12th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 2.8 cents to $5.978.

The Orange County average price has dropped 41.9 cents over the past 12 days, including 2.8 cents Sunday, following a run of 15 increases in 16 days totaling $1.063 that ended Oct. 6. It is 34.2 cents less than one week ago, but 58.9 cents more than one month ago and $1.512 higher than one year ago.

The national average price was unchanged at $3.888, ending a streak of five consecutive days of decreases. It follows a run of 20 increases in 21 days totaling 24.9 cents. It has dropped 3.5 cents over the past six days, including four-tenths of a cent Sunday.

The national average price is 3.1 cents less than one week ago, but 20.6 cents more than one month ago and 56.9 cents higher than one year ago. It is $1.128 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.

The run of increases followed a 98-day streak of decreases totaling $1.342 that began the day after the record was set.

