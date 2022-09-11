Average gas price in Los Angeles County increases for ninth consecutive day

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Sunday for the ninth consecutive day after decreasing 78 of the previous 80 days, increasing 1.8 cents to $5.386.

The average price has increased 14 cents over the past nine days, including 1.6 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 10.4 cents more than one week ago and 98.6 cents higher than one year ago, but 2.6 cents less than one month ago.

The average price is $1.076 less than the record high of $6.462 set June 14. It decreased $1.216 during the 80-day run of dropping prices.

The Orange County average price rose for the 10th consecutive day after dropping nine of the previous 10 days to its lowest amount since March 4, increasing 1.9 cents to $5.351. It has increased 18.3 cents over the past 10 days, including 2.4 cents Saturday.

The Orange County average price is 13 cents more than one week ago, 4.8 cents higher than one month ago and 99 cents greater than one year ago. It has dropped $1.059 since rising to a record $6.41 on June 12.

The national average price dropped for the 89th consecutive day since rising to a record, falling six-tenths of a cent to $3.718. It has dropped $1.298 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 7.1 cents less than one week ago and 27.2 cents less than one month ago, but 54.2 cents more than one year ago.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.