Average LA County gas prices tops $6 after 28th consecutive increase

Average price of gas in LA County tops $6

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The 28th consecutive increase pushed the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County above $6 Tuesday, 19 days after topping $5 for the first time.

The average price rose 2.3 cents to $6.011, according to figures released Tuesday by the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has risen $1.224 during the streak, including seven-tenths of a cent Monday. It is 17.5 cents more than one week ago, $1.224 higher than one month ago and $2.085 greater than one year ago.

California lawmakers propose $400 gas rebate to help drivers with soaring gasoline prices
Help could be on the way to try and off-set the sky-high gas prices seen in Southern California in the form of a proposed $400 gas rebate.



The Orange County average price rose 2 cents to a record $5.967, the 31st consecutive increase. It has risen $1.207 during the streak, including two-tenths of a cent Monday.

The Orange County average price is 16.7 cents more than one week ago, $1.202 higher than one month ago and $2.059 greater than one year ago.

