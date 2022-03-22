Average LA County gas prices tops $6 after 28th consecutive increase

The average price rose 2.3 cents to $6.011, according to figures released Tuesday by the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has risen $1.224 during the streak, including seven-tenths of a cent Monday. It is 17.5 cents more than one week ago, $1.224 higher than one month ago and $2.085 greater than one year ago.
California lawmakers propose $400 gas rebate to help drivers with soaring gasoline prices
The Orange County average price rose 2 cents to a record $5.967, the 31st consecutive increase. It has risen $1.207 during the streak, including two-tenths of a cent Monday.
The Orange County average price is 16.7 cents more than one week ago, $1.202 higher than one month ago and $2.059 greater than one year ago.