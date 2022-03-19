Business

Average Los Angeles County gas price spikes 5.9 cents to another record high

EMBED <>More Videos

Average LA County gas price spikes 5.9 cents to another record high

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose 5.9 cents Saturday to a record high of $5.966, its 25th consecutive increase.

The average price has increased $1.179 during the streak, including 1.8 cents Friday, setting a record each day, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 15.2 cents more than one week ago, $1.182 higher than one month ago and $2.044 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose 5.4 cents to a record high of $5.922, its 28th consecutive increase. It has risen $1.162 during the streak, including 1.7 cents Friday.

The Orange County average price is 13.3 cents more than one week ago, $1.162 higher than one month ago and $2.017 greater than one year ago.

The Los Angeles County average price has risen 13 cents over the past four days after increasing by 3.4 cents the preceding four days, while the Orange County average price has risen 12.2 cents over the past four days after increasing by 2.7 cents the preceding four days.

Teen fleeing Ukraine gets help from SoCal godmother; describes run-in with human traffickers
EMBED More News Videos

Teen fleeing Russia-Ukraine war gets help from California godmother and describes run-in with human traffickers in Poland.


The larger increases are the result of rebounding crude oil prices caused by a lack of commitment from OPEC to raise production levels despite requests by the United States and United Kingdom, as well as a supply issue stemming from the Torrance PBF refinery having issues restarting a key unit that went offline after a March 6 power outage, according to Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslos angeles countylos angelesinflationgas pricesoil
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Thousand Oaks deputy opens fire on catalytic converter theft suspect
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford gets $160-million contract extension
Gas prices: California's 'mystery surcharge' explained
Teen flees Ukraine with help of SoCal godmother
3 Russian cosmonauts arrive at space station in yellow and blue suits
Artists take their talents to top of US Bank Tower in downtown LA
Newsom floats $100 million plan for tribes to buy ancestral lands
Show More
LAUSD to end indoor mask mandate
Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help
Expect more CA heat waves due to grim spring outlook, NOAA warns
WeHo business that caters to Russian speaking community faces threats
China reports first COVID-19 deaths in more than a year
More TOP STORIES News