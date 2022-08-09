Gas prices in LA, Orange counties drop to lowest amount since early March

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased for the 54th consecutive day since rising to a record.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Monday for the 55th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping 1.3 cents to $5.482, its lowest amount since March 7.

The average price has dropped 98 cents since rising to a record high of $6.462 on June 14, including 1.4 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 15.8 cents less than one week ago and 72 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.101 more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price also decreased for the 55th consecutive day, dropping eight-tenths of a cent to $5.372, its lowest amount since March 6. It is 17.2 cents less than one week ago and 73.9 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.025 more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has dropped $1.11 since rising to a record $6.41 on June 12, including 2 cents Sunday.

The national average price dropped for the 55th consecutive day, decreasing 1 cent to $4.059. It has dropped 95.7 cents since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 15.3 cents less than one week ago and 66.2 cents lower than one month ago, but 87.1 cents more than one year ago.

"Gas prices will remain volatile as we move through the final month of summer travel," Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, told City News Service. "Demand will likely increase closer to Labor Day which will put upward pressure on pump prices."