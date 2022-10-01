Average gas price rises for 29th straight day in LA County, hits record high in OC

To combat rising gas prices, Gov. Gavin Newsom wants the state's refineries to make an early switch to the cheaper winter blend of gasoline.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday for the 29th consecutive day, increasing 6.6 cents to $6.449 -- just 1.3 cents short of the record high of $6.462 set June 14.

The average price has increased more than $1.20 over the past 29 days, including 12.2 cents Friday and 15.3 cents Thursday -- the latter its largest daily increase since the record 19.2-cent hike on Oct. 5, 2012, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 76 cents more than one week ago, $1.196 higher than one month ago, and $2.038 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose 4.3 cents to a record high of $6.429, two days after spiking 15.9 cents on Thursday for its largest daily increase since the record 19.5-cent hike on Oct. 5, 2012.

The Orange County average price is 76.1 cents more than one week ago, $1.261 higher than one month ago, and $2.063 greater than one year ago.

"This week saw the most significant gas price increases since they jumped 77 cents in one week in March," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager. "Until the state receives significant amounts of imported gasoline and local refineries are fully operational again, we will likely continue to see pump price increases."

The national average price rose for the 11th consecutive day following a 98-day streak of decreases, increasing three-tenths of a cent to $3.80. It has risen 12.6 cents over the past 11 days, including 1.5 cents Friday. It is 10 cents more than one week ago, 2.9 cents lower than one month ago, and 60.8 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price is $1.216 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.