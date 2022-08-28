Gas prices continue to fall across Los Angeles, Orange counties

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Sunday for the 73rd time in the last 75 days since setting a record, dropping four-tenths of a cent to $5.281, its lowest amount since March 5.

The average price has dropped $1.181 since rising to a record $6.462 on June 14, including 1 cent on Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It decreased for 67 consecutive days, was unchanged Sunday and Monday and resumed dropping Tuesday.

The average price is 5.7 cents less than one week ago and 41.8 cents lower than one month ago, but 88.1 cents more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price dropped a half-cent to $5.184, its lowest amount since March 4. It has dropped $1.226 since rising to a record $6.41 on June 12, including eight-tenths of a cent Saturday.

The Orange County average price is 5.5 cents less than one week ago and 42 cents lower than one month ago, but 81.4 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 75th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing four-tenths of a cents to $3.853. It has dropped $1.163 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, including 1.2 cents on Saturday.

The national average price is 5.1 cents less than one week ago and 42.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 70.5 cents more than one year ago.

