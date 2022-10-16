Average gas prices drop in Los Angeles, Orange counties for 11th consecutive day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since at least February 2020 Wednesday, dropping 4.7 cents to $6.311, its seventh consecutive decrease after rising to a record.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Sunday for the 11th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 2.8 cents to $6.127.

The average price has dropped 36.7 cents over the past 11 days, including 5.2 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 28.3 cents less than one week ago, but 70.3 cents more than one month ago and $1.647 higher than one year ago -- mainly due to a 33-day streak of increases totaling $1.248 that ended Oct. 6.

The Orange County average price also dropped for 11th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 2.8 cents to $6.006.

The Orange County average price has dropped 39.1 cents over the past 11 days, including 5.9 cents Saturday, following a run of 15 increases in 16 days totaling $1.063 that ended Oct. 6. It is 32.2 cents less than one week ago, but 62.2 cents more than one month ago and $1.554 higher than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the fifth consecutive day following a run of 20 increases in 21 days totaling 24.9 cents, decreasing four- tenths of a cent to $3.888. It has dropped 3.5 cents over the past five days, including 1.1 cents Saturday.

The national average price is 2.2 cents less than one week ago, but 19.6 cents more than one month ago and 57.4 higher than one year ago. It is $1.128 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.

The run of increases followed a 98-day streak of decreases totaling $1.342 that began the day after the record was set.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.