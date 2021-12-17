Gov. Newsom unveils new public safety efforts to curb crime

EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Newsom unveils new public safety efforts to curb crime

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. -- Governor Newsom has unveiled new statewide public safety proposals to fight and prevent crimes in local communities.

The governor announced $250 million in competitive enforcement grants that will be given to local law enforcement agencies and district attorneys to prosecute organized retail crimes.

Attorney General Rob Bonta is establishing an investigative and prosecutorial team that will be dedicated fully to retail theft.

Newsom is also pledging more CHP support statewide to address violent crimes and smash and grab robberies.



The governor is responding to a recent run of large-scale thefts in California and across the nation in which groups of individuals shoplift en masse from stores or smash and grab from display cases. Single operators have also been a growing problem for retailers who say the thieves face little consequence.

Newsom has boasted of his criminal justice reform efforts, promised that the proposed budget he sends to state lawmakers next month will "significantly increase our efforts to go after these retail rings."

Attorney General Bonta, a Newsom appointee who has touted his own progressive reforms, separately made similar get-tough comments.

RELATED: Dozens storm California Nordstrom in brazen flash mob-style robbery; 3 arrested
EMBED More News Videos

New security measures are in place a day after a brazen crime which can only be described as a flash mob robbery at a California Nordstrom store.



Both defended Proposition 47, a ballot measure approved by California voters in 2014 that reduced certain theft and drug possession offenses from felonies to misdemeanors.

Property crime dropped significantly since then despite the recent high-profile cases, Newsom said. State crime statistics show property crimes dipped 7.7% last year, led by a nearly 15% drop in larceny thefts and 4% drop in burglaries.

But Newsom said both the recent spate of mass thefts and lack of prosecutions are "unacceptable."

The Associated Press has contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gavin newsomshopliftingcrimealameda countyrobberycalifornia propositionssmash and grabcalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Petition for truck driver sentenced to 110 years at 3M signatures
4 burned as flames burn building in Florence
NFL postponing 3 games due to COVID outbreaks, sources tell ESPN
Hear from Eyewitness News team on 2021's biggest stories
Threats of possible school shooting, bombing circulate on social media
New COVID surge? What to know about omicron, next phase of pandemic
Southern California Edison faces $550M in penalties for 5 wildfires
Show More
Stricter COVID rules to get into large events in LA County start today
Chargers' Donald Parham Jr. in 'stable condition' after head injury
Driver killed after being ejected in crash on 91 Freeway in Cerritos
Florida teen arrested for threatening to shoot up school: Deputies
Police looking for suspect dubbed '2 o'clock rock burglar'
More TOP STORIES News