Gov. Newsom unveils new public safety efforts to curb crime

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. -- Governor Newsom has unveiled new statewide public safety proposals to fight and prevent crimes in local communities.The governor announced $250 million in competitive enforcement grants that will be given to local law enforcement agencies and district attorneys to prosecute organized retail crimes.Attorney General Rob Bonta is establishing an investigative and prosecutorial team that will be dedicated fully to retail theft.Newsom is also pledging more CHP support statewide to address violent crimes and smash and grab robberies.The governor is responding to a recent run of large-scale thefts in California and across the nation in which groups of individuals shoplift en masse from stores or smash and grab from display cases. Single operators have also been a growing problem for retailers who say the thieves face little consequence.Newsom has boasted of his criminal justice reform efforts, promised that the proposed budget he sends to state lawmakers next month will "significantly increase our efforts to go after these retail rings."Attorney General Bonta, a Newsom appointee who has touted his own progressive reforms, separately made similar get-tough comments.Both defended Proposition 47, a ballot measure approved by California voters in 2014 that reduced certain theft and drug possession offenses from felonies to misdemeanors.Property crime dropped significantly since then despite the recent high-profile cases, Newsom said. State crime statistics show property crimes dipped 7.7% last year, led by a nearly 15% drop in larceny thefts and 4% drop in burglaries.But Newsom said both the recent spate of mass thefts and lack of prosecutions are "unacceptable."