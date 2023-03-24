Governor Gavin Newsom to address current state of California drought

CALIFORNIA -- Governor Gavin Newsom is in Northern California Friday morning to talk about the latest on the state's drought status.

He'll spend the day visiting a water project in Yolo County.

Governor Newsom plans to highlight the state's efforts to boost water supplies.

Two weeks ago, Newsom signed an executive order that temporarily lifted regulations and set conditions for diverting flood-stage water to increase groundwater recharge storage.

The Governor will speak at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

