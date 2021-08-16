California governor recall

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to make 'Vote No' campaign stop in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Governor Gavin Newsom will be back in the Bay Area today for the next stop on his "Vote No on the Recall" Campaign.

Watch live in the media player above at 10:30 a.m.

The governor was in San Francisco on Friday. Today, he will rally voters in San Jose.

Governor Newsom says he is working with both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to make campaign appearances on his behalf.

The recall election is now less than a month away on September 14.

MORE | CA recall: GOP candidate Larry Elder promises to repeal vaccine, mask mandates

Republican Candidate for Governor of California Larry Elder was greeted by cheers from a packed crowd at Calvary Church in San Jose Thursday.



Related topics:
politicssan josegavin newsomcalifornia governor recallcampaigngubernatorial racerally
