Gov. Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

The governor is experiencing mild symptoms, and will continue to work remotely in isolation until Thursday, June 2, according to his office. Newsom says he also received a prescription for the COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid. Governor Newsom is vaccinated and has received two booster shots, including as recently as May 18, his office said.
This AM, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am currently experiencing mild symptoms. Grateful to be vaccinated & for treatments like Paxlovid.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 28, 2022
I’m following health guidelines and will be isolating while I work remotely.
Wishing everyone a safe & healthy Memorial Day weekend.