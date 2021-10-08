gavin newsom

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda County

California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses his revised 2020-2021 state budget during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP)

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. -- Happening today, Governor Newsom will be in Alameda County where he is expected to sign legislation supporting the state's economic recovery.

The governor's office says he will also highlight his California Comeback Plan which supports small businesses hit hardest by the pandemic.

California's plan includes a $4 billion investment creating the largest small business relief grant program in the nation, $6.2 billion in tax relief for small businesses that received Paycheck Protection Program loans, and pandemic regulatory relief and license renewal fee waivers for heavily impacted businesses.

Watch in the media player above at 10:30 a.m.

