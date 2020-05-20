Coronavirus California

Gov. Newsom hosts roundtable with film and TV industry workers affected by COVID downturn

By Alix Martichoux

Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses California's response to the coronavirus during a news conference in Cameron Park, Calif., Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom held a virtual roundtable discussion with members of the television and film industries Wednesday as part of his "Economic Recovery and Reinvention Listening Tour."

The hourlong discussion was described as an opportunity for leaders in the TV and film industries to share how they've been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and how they might start to get back on track. Production has been largely put on hold to avoid breaching social distancing requirements. Film releases have also been pushed back as movie theaters have been ordered to close.

Newsom held the roundtable discussion in lieu of his formerly daily press conference. The governor announced last week he would no longer hold those press briefings every week day.

Among the participants was Ava DuVernay and Tom Steyer.

Past roundtable discussions have focused on COVID-19's economic impact on the retail sector.
