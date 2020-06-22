Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom provides update on COVID-19, state budget

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday morning that state leaders had reached an agreement on the 2020-21 budget.
By Alix Martichoux
Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference Monday at noon to give an update on California's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the upcoming year's budget.

We'll be streaming the press conference live here and on Eyewitness News.

Newsom's office announced just a few hours before the scheduleD briefing that state leaders had reached an agreement on the 2020-21 budget.

RELATED: California requires every voter be sent mail-in ballot for November election

"The COVID-19 global pandemic has caused a sudden and dramatic change in our nation's and state's economic outlook - and has had a cascading effect on our state budget," Newsom said in a press release. The governor's revised budget revealed last month
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsombudgetface maskcoronavirus californiacoronaviruspoliticscovid 19 pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
CA governors partner to promote the use of face masks
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Tracking coronavirus cases in SoCal cities and counties
Southern California health and safety coronavirus resources
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bear tranquilized after strolling through Sylmar neighborhood, college campus
OC face covering debate heating up amid calls to enforce statewide order
'Racist' woman 'purposely' coughed on boy, mom says
Passenger at LAX removed from flight for not wearing mask
Largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases: WHO
NYPD officer suspended after 'disturbing apparent chokehold incident'
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Show More
CA governors partner to promote the use of face masks
Police investigate after woman accused of driving through CA protest
14 people including 5 children killed in Chicago over the weekend
Motorcycle rider speaks out after caught-on-camera collision on 91 FWY in Corona
Officials plea for information on missing Texas-based soldier Vanessa Guillen
More TOP STORIES News