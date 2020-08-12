WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives COVID-19 update

Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to hold a press conference at noon Wednesday to give an update on California's coronavirus response.
The tone of Monday's press conference was far from upbeat, as Newsom sought to explain the state's data glitch that left 295,000 health records - may of them COVID-19 tests - unprocessed. The glitch led to an underreporting of new coronavirus cases.
He said the state's county watch list has been frozen as the state straightens out the inaccurate COVID-19 data. The governor said the watch list would be unfrozen at some point this week, once the backlog was fully cleared.
Newsom also made it clear that California is strapped for cash, and doesn't have the funding to easily pull off President Donald Trump's executive order extending $400 weekly unemployment benefits.
There is no money sitting in the piggy bank of the previous CARES Act to be reprioritized or reconstituted for this purpose," the governor said. "Simply, it does not exist."
