LGBTQ+ virtual events celebrating June's Pride Month

Saturday, June 20:

3pm:

June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many organizations are having online, virtual events to celebrate Pride. All times are Pacific.A virtual performance of excerpts that illuminates the lives of ordinary Queer Americans as recounted through letters written between 1953 and 1965, to L.A.'s ONE Magazine, the first openly gay & lesbian periodical in the United States. With George Takei, Michelle C. Bonilla, Nicky Endres, JP Karliak, and Michael A. ShepperdCheck out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.