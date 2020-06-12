LGBTQ+ virtual events celebrating June's Pride Month

Friday, June 12:
4 p.m.:
Virtual OnePulse Annual Remembrance Ceremony
The onePULSE Foundation holds an Annual Remembrance Ceremony dedicated to the 49 Angels that were taken, the 68 others who were injured and the countless first responders and healthcare professionals who treated them.
Facebook and YouTube
Saturday, June 13:
11 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.:
Pride By the Beach (Virtual) Pride Festival
The virtual Pride event will feature Chad Michaels and keynote speaker Nava Velasco, a transrights activist.
pridebythebeach.org/
Friday, June 19:
7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.:
Virtual Trans Pride Los Angeles
Events include the Big Queer Convo, with Isis King interviewed by Alexandra Billings and Gallery Opening/Salon hosted by curator Micah Bazant and poet féi hernandez.
transpride.lalgbtcenter.org/
Saturday, June 20:
12 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.:
Virtual Trans Pride Los Angeles
Events include an online community resource fair, interactive "Wall of Hope," Trans History presented by the ONE Archives, a VarieTy Show and Virtual Community Hang Out.
transpride.lalgbtcenter.org/
3 p.m.:
Dear ONE: Love and Longing in Mid-Century Queer America
A virtual performance of excerpts that illuminates the lives of ordinary Queer Americans as recounted through letters written between 1953 and 1965, to L.A.'s ONE Magazine, the first openly gay & lesbian periodical in the United States. With George Takei, Michelle C. Bonilla, Nicky Endres, JP Karliak, and Michael A. Shepperd.
onearchives.org/dearone
Sunday, June 28:
12 p.m.:
Queer History Trivia - Pride Edition
Celebrating Pride with a Jeopardy-style trivia game with questions and answers about the last 50 years of the LGBTQ rights movement.
onearchives.org
