Barbra Streisand gifts Disney stock to George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna

Singer Barbra Streisand recently gave George Floyd's daughter Gianna shares of Disney stock, one of many gifts the 6-year-old has received to honor her father.
By ABC7.com staff
As marches have been held around the world to protest the death of George Floyd, many people are reaching out in gestures of support to his 6-year-old daughter Gianna.

Singer Barbra Streisand recently gifted Floyd's daughter with shares of Walt Disney Co. stock.

"Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you," Gianna posted on her Instagram page.



Streisand also included two of her original studio albums as part of a package sent to Gianna.

The number of shares and their value was not disclosed.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.

Others have also been moved to support Gianna and Floyd's family.

Kanye West has reportedly set up a savings plan to fully cover college tuition for Gianna.

Kanye West has made a $2 million donation to support the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, a representative for West told CNN.



Texas Southern University in Houston has offered to grant Gianna a full-ride scholarship if she chooses to attend the school.

George Floyd's daughter Gianna spoke to ABC's Eva Pilgrim about her dad.

