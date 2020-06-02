community journalist

Long Beach cleans up after night of mayhem

Thousands of volunteers came together Monday morning to clean up downtown Long Beach after looters and vandals wreaked havoc on the city.
LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Beginning at sunrise, thousands of volunteers took to the streets of Long Beach to clean up broken glass, scrub away graffiti and board up businesses after vandals wreaked havoc on the city.

"We've been able to send (volunteers) uptown, to Bixby Knolls, Cambodia Town, 4th Street," said CEO of the Downtown Long Beach Alliance, Kraig Kojian. "These people are the heart of Long Beach."

Approximately 3,000 people demonstrated in downtown Long Beach Sunday afternoon to protest the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd. The peaceful protest was marred by looting and vandalism that persisted through early hours of the morning.

City officials said 75 people were arrested Sunday night into early Monday morning. Long Beach Fire Chief Xavier Espino said firefighters responded to more than 100 fires across the city.

"What happened last night to our small businesses last night was unacceptable," said Mayor Robert Garcia. "We should be angry and saddened by the behavior of these people and these criminals."

As Long Beach prepared for another possible night of unrest, the city stands together.

"Long Beach is strong, it's resilient," said Alison King, deputy executive director of the Long Beach Housing Authority.

King was scrubbing graffiti off of the faade of her facility when a nearby business owner, along with staff and customers, came by to help out.

"God knows, we needed to stand for what happened to George Floyd," King said. "However, there was a lot of damage done but there are a lot of good people to make sure we all rise."

Follow Rachel on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7rachel
Twitter.com/abc7rachel
Instagram.com/abc7rachel
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslong beachlos angeles countysouthern californiacommunity journalistriotbuilding firecrimeblack lives matterlong beachprotestvandalismlootinggeorge floydin the community
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Janelle Monáe and team provide free meals in Inglewood during pandemic
Inglewood community reacts to aftermath of George Floyd's death
Long Beach 'adopts' 2020 graduates through Facebook group
High school senior in Van Nuys missing normal graduation during COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters march through Hollywood, West Hollywood
LAPD officers take a knee to show solidarity with protesters
LAPD dispersing protest in Van Nuys
LA County, city declare Monday curfew after chaotic protests
Medical examiner: Floyd's heart stopped while restrained
LA County health director ties together George Floyd's death, COVID-19 impact
Trump warns of military deployment as George Floyd protests resume
Show More
Gov. Newsom discusses George Floyd protests, COVID-19
Over 400 arrested after vandals wreak havoc in Santa Monica
IE community leads prayer to support single mother whose store was looted
'It sends a strong message': The role military plays amid protests
Former Sheriff McDonnell gives insight on organized crime amid protests
More TOP STORIES News