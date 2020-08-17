George Floyd: New bodycam shows crowd's horrified reaction, plea for officers to get off him

The newly released video is from a third fired officer involved in the arrest, Tou Thao.
Thao held back a crowd of nearly a dozen bystanders, while Officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd with his knee and two others held Floyd down.
Some of the bystanders can be heard urging the officers to let Floyd up from the ground and help him.
"He's not responsive right now, bro," one man tells the officers.
"Let me see a pulse," says another woman.
Floyd died soon after the arrest seen on the now-infamous video in which Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd's neck for an extended period of time.
In the meantime, Minneapolis' mayor has announced plans to not fill an expected 100 police officer openings in next year's budget.