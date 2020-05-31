Target temporarily closes several locations across SoCal amid looting, violent protests

The retailer said in a statement that the company is heartbroken by his death and the pain it is causing communities across the country. Some locations in Minneapolis and Los Angeles have been looted during the protests.
Of the 175 locations being shut down, 49 of them are in California. It's unclear how long they will remain closed but some most impacted will be closed until further notice.
Target says employees impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures, including COVID-19 premium pay. They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations.
The following is a list of Target locations temporarily closing across Southern California: