LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After several days of peaceful protests, National Guard units are leaving Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Sunday.
Garcetti had asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to send hundreds of guard units to the city last weekend after there was violence and looting near the site of several protests over the death of George Floyd.
The National Guard units were brought in to help keep locations safe while local police were on the front lines of maintaining order at the protests. Guard units were seen at Los Angeles City Hall and were brought in to secure business districts after looters had been cleared.
"The California National Guard is departing Los Angeles this evening," Garcetti said Sunday. "A small number of units will be stationed nearby until June 10 to provide emergency support if needed.
"I'm proud that our city has been peaceful this week - and that our residents are leading a powerful movement to make Los Angeles more just, equitable, and fair for Black Angelenos, communities of color, and all of our workers, youth, and families.
"We thank the members of the Guard for their willingness to serve - to ensure the safety of demonstrators, businesses, residents, and everyone in our city."
After several days of peaceful protests, National Guard leaving Los Angeles
After several days of peaceful protests, National Guard units are leaving Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Sunday.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More