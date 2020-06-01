Protesters share passionate speech on racial inequality, reasons for joining SoCal protests

"It's not just the George Floyd situation. It's the Atatiana, it's the Breonna Taylor's, it's the Tamir Rice's of the world. We get no respect. Black bodies have no value in this community. People don't understand, they don't think of black people as actual people because when you think of someone else as a human being, there's an overflow of empathy that you have in somebody. It's not just white people. America as a whole embodies how police officers think and how we should be treated. And it's a problem and it needs to stop. We have had enough. We are out here dying," one of the protesters said.
"There may be a small percentage that are taking advantage, but guess what, there's also a small percentage of police officers that take advantage of us every single day, kill us every single day and don't get anything but a slap on the wrist. And it's just not going to happen anymore. Change is coming, one way or another," another protester said.
The protesters' perspectives echoed another protester who spoke with ABC7 on Saturday and said police brutality is out of control, and she sees officers treat people of different races differently.
Watch the video above for the full interview.
'This is how we feel every day' - protester compares violence in LA to racial inequality in society