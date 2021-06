700-pound statue of George Floyd unveiled at City Hall in Newark, NJ

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A new statue of George Floyd was unveiled at City Hall in Newark, New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon.Mayor Ras Baraka along with actor and filmmaker Leon Pickney, who commissioned the statue, and artist Stanley Watts unveiled the 700-pound bronze statue that was donated this week to the City of Newark, according to our sister station WABC-TV. "Hopefully when people walk by and they see it, and they participate, hopefully it inspires them to become active in the struggles that are happening right here in Newark and right here in New Jersey," Baraka said.Floyd's murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer last year fueled a global movement for racial justice.The statue will remain outside City Hall for at least one year.