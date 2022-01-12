George Floyd

Judge agrees to delay state trial for 3 former Minneapolis cops in George Floyd death

EMBED <>More Videos

Derek Chauvin jurors speak, recalling 'traumatic experience'

MINNEAPOLIS -- A judge agreed to delay a state court trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death, though he didn't immediately set a date.

The video above is from a CNN exclusive interview with seven jury members who opened up about how the Derek Chauvin trial impacted their lives and explained the light-bulb moment they had prior to reaching the verdict.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill in an order Monday told attorneys to agree on a new date that is within one year, and to inform the court by Sunday. Cahill said if they cannot agree, the trial will remain set for March 7.

Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao face charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter. Both their attorneys and prosecutors sought to delay the start because the three first have a federal trial on Jan. 20 on allegations that they violated Floyd's civil rights while acting under government authority.

SEE RELATED STORY: Ex-cop charged in George Floyd's death was a rookie following Derek Chauvin's orders

Derek Chauvin, who is white, was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison last year on murder and manslaughter charges for pressing his knee against Floyd's neck for up to 9 1/2 minutes as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe and eventually went limp. Chauvin, Kueng and Lane helped restrain the 46-year-old Black man as he was on the ground. Kueng knelt on Floyd's back and Lane held down Floyd's legs. Thao kept bystanders from intervening.

WATCH: 1st witness in George Floyd trial speaks out

EMBED More News Videos

Christopher Martin, the first witness to speak in the criminal trial of Derek Chauvin, spoke with ABC News about his regrets, shared his hopes for George Floyd's family and had a message for Chauvin.



Chauvin pleaded guilty in December to a federal count of violating Floyd's civil rights during the May, 25, 2020, arrest.

The killing, which was captured on video, galvanized protests against police brutality around the U.S. and beyond.

MORE: What to know about 4 officers charged in George Floyd's death

SEE RELATED STORY: George Floyd's great-niece shot: 'ShotSpotter' informed HPD of shooting twice, union head says
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotatrialblack lives mattermurdergrand juryjudgederek chauvinofficer chargedgeorge floydu.s. & worlddeath in custodyrace in america
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case
Minneapolis voters reject replacing police department: Projection
George Floyd family starts new nonprofit to help lower police killings
George Floyd recommended for pardon by Texas parole board
TOP STORIES
4 arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty LAPD officer in South LA
LIVE: Gov. Newsom to visit COVID testing site in Los Angeles County
US Senate committee confirms Garcetti's ambassadorial nomination
Jamie Lynn Spears talks family fame, relationship with Britney
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
Army ups bonuses for recruits to $50K, as COVID takes toll
3K United Airlines employees test positive for COVID
Show More
How Bob Saget raised awareness for disease that claimed sister's life
5 reasons you should not deliberately catch omicron
Nurse in Italy caught faking shots, ditching vaccine, police say
Arrest made in shooting death of Taco Bell employee in South LA
Biden sending more COVID tests to schools to keep them open
More TOP STORIES News