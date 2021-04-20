court case

Family reacts to verdict on Derek Chauvin's trial for death of George Floyd

By Stefania Okolie
Family of George Floyd watches verdict

HOUSTON, Texas -- As many wait for the jury's verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, we're hearing from Floyd's family in Houston.

The verdict arrived after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days, and will be read late in the afternoon in a city on edge against the possibility of more unrest like that that erupted last spring.

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a 45-year-old now-fired white officer, pinned his knee on the 46-year-old Black man's neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.

The jury, made up of six white people and six Black or multiracial people, weighed charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, with convictions on some, none or all of the charges possible. The most serious charge carries up to 40 years in prison.

Over the weekend, ABC13 talked with George Floyd's younger brother, Philonise Floyd and his wife Keeta. The couple lives in Houston but they've traveled to Minneapolis every week to be in the courthouse throughout the trial.

In an exclusive interview before leaving town, Philonise told anchor Melanie Lawson that the trial is taking its toll on their family, but he says he's confident that the jury will find Chauvin guilty.

"African Americans, we never get justice for anything," he said. "But I think this one time, I think everybody watching here in the United States, across America, they're all saying the same thing, like, justice for George means freedom for all."

