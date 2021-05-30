Rally in Pasadena urges recall of LA County DA George Gascón

The group "Victims of Violent Crime for the Recall of District Attorney Gascon," which launched their effort earlier this week, held signs accusing Gascón of supporting murderers and invited people to sign the recall petition.
Organizers blasted Gascón for caring more about criminals than the victims they left behind.
"George Gascón has abandoned victims and survivors. He stopped following the law on many different areas under criminal law and criminal justice," said L.A. County Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami.
"We've had enough of what George Gascón has been doing. The victims have had enough, the survivors have had enough and the people now have the right to remove George Gascón from office and the people are banding together to do just that," Hatami added.
In an interview with Eyewitness News Friday, George Gascón blamed the recall effort on a broad conspiracy that his successful election was somehow rigged in his favor.
"We're seeing increasingly in our county that there are segments of our society that do not want to accept the results of an election," he said.
RELATED: Signature-gathering approved for recall effort against DA George Gascón, organizers say
"It is what it is. It's part of the law and I support the law so we are going to work to continue to educate the public and talk about our policies and we'll deal with it accordingly."
In order to get the recall on a ballot, organizers will need to collect more than 579,000 signatures. That would represent 10% of registered voters. If successful, a recall vote could make it onto the ballot next year.