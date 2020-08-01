summer camp

Georgia camp hit with coronavirus outbreak didn't require masks

Test results were available for 344 people and 260 of them -- about three-quarters -- were positive.
By Mike Stobbe
A Georgia overnight camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions but didn't make campers wear masks or have proper ventilation in buildings, according to a government report released Friday.

The camp followed disinfecting rules and required staff to wear masks, but campers didn't have to wear face coverings. Health officials said "relatively large" groups of kids slept in the same cabin where they regularly sang and cheered, likely leading to spread.

Nearly 600 people were at the overnight camp, which was not named in the report by Georgia health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Media outlets reported a large outbreak occurred at the time at a YMCA camp at Lake Burton in Rabun County, near the state's northern border with North Carolina.

Campers ranged in age from 6 to 19, and many of the staffers were teenagers. Cabins had between 16 to 26 people. The report said this was "relatively large" but doesn't clearly say if it was too many. Health investigators did fault the camp for not opening enough windows and doors to increase circulation in buildings.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC News' Dr. Jen Ashton discusses schools reopening and COVID-19's affect on children.



The report said a teenage staff member developed chills on the evening of June 22 and left the camp the following day.

The camp began sending campers home two days later when the staffer got a positive test result for coronavirus. The camp notified state health officials and closed the camp on June 27.

Test results were available for 344 people and 260 of them - about three-quarters - were positive.

The percentage of campers infected was higher among younger kids than older kids, the report found. It also was higher in kids who were at the camp for longer periods of time.

Officials recorded information about symptoms for only 136 kids. Of those, 100 reported symptoms - mostly fever, headache and sore throat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgeorgiacoronavirussummer campu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SUMMER CAMP
Kids learn to administer their own COVID-19 test
Some SoCal summer camps are back in session with big changes
Summer camps, hoping to reopen, enact changes amid pandemic
Inmate bus used to take kids to summer camp angers mom
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brush fire burning in Riverside County prompts evacuations
Torrance police arrest two 'white power' suspects who vandalized car
'Embarrassed and pissed off': Doctor slams COVID-19 deniers
Trump, GOP soften on opposition to $600 unemployment benefit
Trump says he'll act to ban TikTok in US
Hurricane Isaias approaches Florida as Category 1 storm
Brush fires break out in Chatsworth, Sunland areas
Show More
Police chase suspect with stab wound on SoCal streets
SoFi Stadium looks to hire thousands
COVID-19: Many still struggle to get unemployment benefits from EDD
Central Valley teen is state's first child to die from COVID
Supreme Court allows construction of border wall with Mexico to continue
More TOP STORIES News