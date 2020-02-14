u.s. & world

Does your baby have what it takes to be the next Gerber ambassador?

Every parent thinks their baby is the most adorable child you'll ever see, but are they cute enough to be the new Gerber baby?

A decade ago Gerber, who prides themselves on celebrating babies from all backgrounds, launched a photo search inspired by countless photos sent by parents who saw their little one in the company's iconic baby logo.

Now 10 years later, Gerber announced the launch of their 2020 photo search contest for their next "Spokesbaby."

"As we celebrate our 10th anniversary of Photo Search, we're extremely proud to look back on all of the babies that we've celebrated and to continue Gerber's long-standing heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby," said Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka. "We always strive to make each year of Photo Search bigger and better than the last, and we encourage families all over the country to submit their little ones for a chance to be a part of this special year with us."

For 2020, Gerber has updated its photo search entry process to allow you to include not just photos, but videos as well to help share stories about your family.

"We want to see your baby strut their stuff and show their personality. Whether they're dancing, playing, or chowing down, upload your favorite photos and videos here. Make sure to have clear lighting so we can see your little one," the company's website said.

Your baby will be judged based on the following criteria:

  • Visual appeal

  • Expressiveness

  • Gerber's heritage and its "Anything For Baby" mission


    • If you think your baby has what it takes to be the next Gerber ambassador, CLICK HERE.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    family & parentingcontestsbabybabiesphotosu.s. & world
    Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    U.S. & WORLD
    COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
    Sound of apparent toilet flush interrupts Supreme Court
    Nat Geo commemorates end of WWII in special June issue
    Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
    Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
    Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
    OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
    Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
    Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
    Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
    Show More
    COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
    San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
    COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
    COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
    Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
    More TOP STORIES News