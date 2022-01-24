shooting

Several wounded in shooting in Germany; residents asked to avoid area near Heidelberg University

Police had asked residents to avoid Neuenheimer Feld area where Heidelberg university located
BERLIN -- A lone gunman wounded several people at a lecture theater in the southwestern German city of Heidelberg on Monday, police said.

Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead, but didn't give details of how that happened. They had earlier asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where the city's university is located.

RELATED: US draws down Ukraine embassy presence as war fears mount

Police didn't specify how many people were wounded, or how seriously. The university's press office declined to give any details on the incident and referred all queries to police.

Police said the weapon used in the shooting was a long-barreled weapon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gun violenceshootingu.s. & worldgermany
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Woman killed in 'targeted ambush' at her birthday party in Inglewood
Boy, 14, dies after being shot in head in Pasadena; suspect arrested
3 Canadians shot, 1 fatally, at ​resort near Mexico's Playa del Carmen
19-year-old killed possibly by stray bullet in South LA
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in 'targeted ambush' at her birthday party in Inglewood
LAUSD to require students to wear non-cloth face masks starting Monday
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
Millions of at-home COVID tests at Monterey Park warehouse backlogged
French fashion icon Manfred Thierry Mugler dies at 73
VIDEO: Amazon driver comes face to face with bear during delivery
Woman finds $3M lottery prize in her spam folder
Show More
Rams advance to NFC Championship with win over Bucs
Activists call for reward after teen found dead along South LA freeway
COVID hospitalizations decrease in LA County for third consecutive day
COVID testing mega-site set to open in Beverly Hills
Video shows wild street takeover near Fairfax District
More TOP STORIES News