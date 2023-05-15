Person looking for Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly attacks staffers with baseball bat

A person looking for Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly allegedly attacked two of his staffers with a baseball bat at his district office Monday, the congressman said in a statement.

Connolly, a Democrat, said the individual was taken into police custody and the two staffers who were injured were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the staffers, a senior aide, was hit in the head, according to Connolly's office. The other, an intern who had just started working in the office, was hit in the side.

"I have the best team in Congress. My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day," Connolly said in a statement. "The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff's accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating."

"Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need," Connolly said.

In addition to hitting the staffers, the individual trashed much of the office with the bat, breaking glass and smashing computers, Connolly's office said.

Connolly also thanked the city of Fairfax Police Department, where is office is located, for coming to the aid of his staff.

The congressman has served Virginia's 11th District since 2009. His district includes the region south of Washington, D.C.

Police have not released any information on the attacker or a motive for the incident.

"Earlier today, I spoke to Congressman Connolly to offer him and his staff the full support of the House Democratic Caucus family in the aftermath of this horrific attack," House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement. "We are grateful for the members of law enforcement and medical professionals who swiftly acted to apprehend the suspect and care for the affected members of our Capitol Hill community."