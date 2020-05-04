Coronavirus: Stir crazy Angelenos find active, safe ways to enjoy SoCal sun

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6088009" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An Inglewood-based trainer is getting creative by using common items found around the house in his free online at-home workouts.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6082124" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The kids are at home and everyone is restless. Here are some tips to keep your kiddos active, engaged and entertained.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tired of being cooped up at home? This warm weather is bringing out lots of runners, dog walkers and cyclists. All of them are looking for safe ways to get some fresh air and get some exercise under the stay-at-home orders.No matter where you are in Southern California you can find lots of people outside.Over the weekend, Griffith Park was a popular place for a shaded spot to enjoy the day. Families were out picnicking and playing games. Some people were exercising, while some were simply entertaining the kids.After seven weeks under the safer-at-home order, some say they are going stir crazy and just need to get outdoors, which is allowed and is encouraged. In fact, many people say it's become a daily part of their survival."I love it. The weather is so nice. Just to come out, stretch your legs, we've been working from home, homeschooling. So, to have the Chandler bike path right here it's been a blessing. So yeah, just getting out and enjoying the day," said Azi Amirteymoori from Burbank.Looking for more information?