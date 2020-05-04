Coronavirus: Stir crazy Angelenos find active, safe ways to enjoy SoCal sun

No matter where you are in Southern California you can find lots of people outside.
Over the weekend, Griffith Park was a popular place for a shaded spot to enjoy the day. Families were out picnicking and playing games. Some people were exercising, while some were simply entertaining the kids.
After seven weeks under the safer-at-home order, some say they are going stir crazy and just need to get outdoors, which is allowed and is encouraged. In fact, many people say it's become a daily part of their survival.
"I love it. The weather is so nice. Just to come out, stretch your legs, we've been working from home, homeschooling. So, to have the Chandler bike path right here it's been a blessing. So yeah, just getting out and enjoying the day," said Azi Amirteymoori from Burbank.
