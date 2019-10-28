Getty Fire: Brush fire near Getty Center prompts mandatory evacuations

The blaze broke out on a hill around 1:30 a.m. close to the southbound side of the 405 Freeway at Getty Center Drive. It quickly burned 400 acres and jumped the freeway.
The California Highway Patrol said homes in the area were being threatened and all off-ramps on the southbound side from Sepulveda to Sunset boulevards were shut down.
EVACUATIONS
-Mandatory evacuation zone: Mulholland Boulevard to the north, 405 Freeway to the east, Sunset Boulevard to the south and Temescal Canyon Road to the west
-Mandatory evacuations were issued for the MountainGate and Mandeville Canyon communities
-Mount Saint Mary's University at 12001 Chalon Rd.
-Carondelet Center, a senior living center, at 11999 Chalon Rd.
-Evacuation warnings were issued from Mulholland Drive down to Sunset Boulevard and from the 405 Freeway to Pacific Coast Highway.
Los Angeles police tweeted a map of the areas under mandatory evacuation orders.
MANDATORY EVACUATION area for the #GettyFire in red.
EVACUATION CENTERS
-Westwood Recreation Center at 1350 South Sepulveda
-Van Nuys/Sherman Oaks Recreation Center at 14201 Huston St.
-For animals, evacuation centers were established at West Valley Animal Shelter, 20655 Plummer St., and West L.A. Animal Shelter, 11361 W. Pico Bl.
OUTAGES
About 2,600 customers were without power due to the blaze, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. The area affected include Bel Air, Brentwood and Westwood. It is unclear when power will be restored.
ROAD CLOSURES
The 405 Freeway remains open for the moment to allow evacuees to leave the area
SCHOOL CLOSURES
The Los Angeles Unified School District, Local District West, which includes:
Palisades HS
University HS
Emerson MS
Revere MS
Warner El
Brentwood El
Fairburn El
Topanga El
Canyon El
Kenter El
Westwood El
Nora Sterry El
Brockton El
Marquez El
Roscomare El
Community Magnet El
Palisades El
Southern California is bracing for the return of Santa Ana winds as it remains under red flag conditions Monday. Several blazes ravaged the area last week as the combination of Santa Ana winds, low humidity and hot temperatures created dangerous fire conditions.
It was not immediately known what caused the fire.
