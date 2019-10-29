Getty Fire air quality: Smoke from Getty Fire prompts smoke advisory for parts of Southern California

Smoke from the Getty Fire is not only impacting those who live near the fire zone - it's also impacting people who live miles away.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a smoke advisory for parts of Los Angeles, the coast between Santa Monica and Ventura County and the San Fernando Valley.

MORE: Wildfire masks - How to best protect yourself from smoke during a fire

Experts say you can protect your lungs by staying inside with doors and windows closed, and by avoiding outdoor exercise.

MORE: Time-lapse video shows Getty Fire flames spreading over hills for hours
Time-lapse video from a camera at LAX shows the first flames of the Getty Fire rising over the hills and spreading for hours to burn more than 600 acres.


