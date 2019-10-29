Getty Fire air quality: Smoke from Getty Fire prompts smoke advisory for parts of Southern California

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a smoke advisory for parts of Los Angeles, the coast between Santa Monica and Ventura County and the San Fernando Valley.
Experts say you can protect your lungs by staying inside with doors and windows closed, and by avoiding outdoor exercise.
