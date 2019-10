Getty Fire air quality: Smoke from Getty Fire prompts smoke advisory for parts of Southern California

EMBED >More News Videos Time-lapse video from a camera at LAX shows the first flames of the Getty Fire rising over the hills and spreading for hours to burn more than 600 acres.

MORE RELATED STORIES:

Smoke from the Getty Fire is not only impacting those who live near the fire zone - it's also impacting people who live miles away.The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a smoke advisory for parts of Los Angeles, the coast between Santa Monica and Ventura County and the San Fernando Valley.Experts say you can protect your lungs by staying inside with doors and windows closed, and by avoiding outdoor exercise.