LGBTQ+ Pride

Couple using wedding money to keep their Redondo Beach ghost kitchen open

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Local couple using wedding money to keep their ghost kitchen open

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Nana's is a ghost kitchen in Redondo Beach that offers takeout and delivery only. The menu is inspired by the founders' backgrounds -- Mexican and Italian food.

"The first few months business was great. It was right at the height of the pandemic. So people were home, bunkering down," said Jonathan Anzaldi, co-founder of Nana's. "We had a line out the door with people."

Jonathan and George Anzaldi are the founders of the business-which opened in January 2021.

"At the core of what we do is family, inclusivity and bringing people together," said George.

Both George and Jonathan have a history in the restaurant industry. After Jonathan was laid off due to COVID, they postponed their wedding and decided to open up Nana's.

"As of more recently, we've seen a decline in sales," said Jonathan. "We are losing money and we are losing money because people aren't coming to take out and delivery kitchens like they were during the pandemic."

The couple got married in June and since then they've been using wedding money they received as gifts just to help keep their business open.

"We want to remind people that those businesses that helped you get through 2020 and those rough months, we are still here and we want to be here for the long haul," said Jonathan.

The founders have turned to create a Gofundme to help pay for operating costs. Their goal is to get out of the situation they are in and hopefully open up a dine-in restaurant.

"Inclusivity is a huge thing behind Nana's, especially being an LGBTQ-owned business in the area," said Jonathan.

Follow Eric on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7eric
Twitter.com/abc7eric
Instagram.com/abc7eric
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessredondo beachlos angeles countycommunity journalistlgbtq+ pridelgbtq pridemexicancoronavirus pandemicitalian foodin the community
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ+ PRIDE
Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard makes history at Olympics
Join ABC7 for the 2021 AIDS Walk Los Angeles
The Abbey in WeHo requires proof of COVID vaccination or negative test
Walk in style with ABC7 Pride merchandise, and support AIDS Walk LA!
TOP STORIES
Vigil honors 3 innocent victims killed in Burbank street-racing crash
Corona shooting suspect blames voices in his head
Palm Springs to require vaccine proof for indoor bars, restaurants
Hospitals seeing alarming rise in COVID admissions, ER doc says
What's the safest mask to wear? Here's what doctor says
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine remains 93% effective at 6 months
In rare move for murder defendant, Robert Durst expected to testify
Show More
LA County issues order requiring all county employees to be vaccinated
Manny Pacquiao training for Errol Spence Jr. fight: 'I don't feel 42'
Guy Fieri spends $30k at NorCal fair, will donate purchases
Fire destroys cabin of man forced out of woods, jailed
LA to consider requiring vaccination to enter public indoor spaces
More TOP STORIES News