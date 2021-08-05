Couple using wedding money to keep their Redondo Beach ghost kitchen open

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Nana's is a ghost kitchen in Redondo Beach that offers takeout and delivery only. The menu is inspired by the founders' backgrounds -- Mexican and Italian food.
"The first few months business was great. It was right at the height of the pandemic. So people were home, bunkering down," said Jonathan Anzaldi, co-founder of Nana's. "We had a line out the door with people."
Jonathan and George Anzaldi are the founders of the business-which opened in January 2021.
"At the core of what we do is family, inclusivity and bringing people together," said George.
Both George and Jonathan have a history in the restaurant industry. After Jonathan was laid off due to COVID, they postponed their wedding and decided to open up Nana's.
"As of more recently, we've seen a decline in sales," said Jonathan. "We are losing money and we are losing money because people aren't coming to take out and delivery kitchens like they were during the pandemic."
The couple got married in June and since then they've been using wedding money they received as gifts just to help keep their business open.
"We want to remind people that those businesses that helped you get through 2020 and those rough months, we are still here and we want to be here for the long haul," said Jonathan.
The founders have turned to create a Gofundme to help pay for operating costs. Their goal is to get out of the situation they are in and hopefully open up a dine-in restaurant.
"Inclusivity is a huge thing behind Nana's, especially being an LGBTQ-owned business in the area," said Jonathan.
