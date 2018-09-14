Ghost Ship warehouse fire: 2 arrested in blaze that killed 36 in Oakland

Derick Almena and Max Harris have been arrested on involuntary manslaughter charges connected to the deadly Ghost Ship fire in Oakland. (Photos by Lake County police/Bay Area News Group)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse founder Derick Almena and his associate Max Harris have been arrested on involuntary manslaughter charges connected to the deadly fire in Oakland, the Alameda County DA said on Monday.

DA Nancy O'Malley says they could get up to 39 years in prison for these charges.

The criminal complaint filed alleges the Almena created a "dangerous condition" and "firetrap" that cost 36 people their lives.

Ghost Ship founder Derick Almena was arrested in Lake County this morning, while Max Harris was arrested in Los Angeles County.

Thirty-six people died in the fire in December, making it the nation's deadliest structure fire in more than a decade.

Nearly all of the people who died in the blaze at the warehouse at 1315 31st Ave. on Dec. 2 were attending a dance party on its second floor.

A recent lawsuit that was filed on behalf of the families of half of the 36 victims alleged that the warehouse was "a death trap that contained a maze of makeshift rooms, alcoves and partitions" and lacked a safe means of getting out.

A source tells ABC7 News that two arrests have been made in connection with last year's deadly Ghost Ship Fire in Oakland.


Several weeks after the fire, Almena's attorney said he didn't engage in any criminal misconduct and alleged that governmental agencies were responsible for the blaze for not cracking down on code violations at the warehouse.

Bay City News contributed to this report.
ATF: Refrigerator not cause of Ghost Ship warehouse fire
PHOTOS: A look inside the Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse
Ghost Ship fire causes fire safety concerns for local co-ops
Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse founder disregarded fire hazard warnings
