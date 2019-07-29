Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect -- WATCH LIVE

Officials report the shooting, which also left more than a dozen hurt, was reported around 5:40 p.m.
Law enforcement sources tell ABC7 News a 6-year-old boy was among the victims killed in the shooting.
RELATED: 'I feel like he made eye contact with me': Witness describes Gilroy shooting
The conditions of the hospitalized victims injured at the annual event range from fair to critical, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Police say the shooting took place on north side of the festival. Officers were in the area and engaged with with the suspect who had a rifle.
The suspect was shot and killed.
RELATED: Band describes gunshots that rang out while they were on stage at Gilroy Garlic Festival
According to the police chief, the suspect got inside the event through the creek and used an unknown tool to cut into the fence.
A motive for the shooting is not known.
Gilroy police are asking any witnesses who have not contacted them yet to call 408-846-0583. They advise anyone looking to reunite with a loved one to call 408-846-0584.
In a tweet, Gilroy police advised anyone looking for a loved one should go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B. They added, "The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active."
Witness line and family reunification line: 408-846-0583.— Gilroy Police (@GilroyPD) July 29, 2019
If you saw something today please call that number immediately.
Please keep the main GPD line for emergencies only.
Media please do not call that line. A media line will be posted soon.
Additionally, the ATF reported in a tweet that the agency's San Francisco Field Division is responding to the shooting.
Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a statement on Twitter, saying the shooting was "nothing short of horrific."
This is nothing short of horrific. Tonight, CA stands with the Gilroy community. My office is monitoring the situation closely. Grateful for the law enforcement’s efforts and their continued work as this situation develops. https://t.co/GrtHjtCEz7— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 29, 2019
President Trump tweeted about the shooting, telling his followers to be "be careful and safe!"
Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019
Senator Kamala Harris says her office is monitoring the situation, "Grateful to first responders who are on the scene in Gilroy and keeping those injured by such senseless violence in my thoughts. My office is closely monitoring the situation."
Video on social media sites showed people running for safety at the festival.
The California festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day of the festival.
Officials said this is an active investigation and multiple agencies are assisting.
Get the latest on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting here.