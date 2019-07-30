Gilroy pledges to remain strong in wake of shooting

GILROY, Calif. -- Only a few days ago, Gilroy was known for one thing: garlic. The rural community near San Francisco lived and breathed the prized, pungent crop.Now it's the site of the latest American mass shooting.On Sunday evening, a 19-year-old gunman with apparent white supremacist views slipped into the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival and unloaded an assault-style weapon before police shot him to death.On Monday night, hundreds of residents held a candlelight vigil to mourn a 6-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a New York college graduate who were slain . Twelve others were injured.As they raised votive candles, long tapers or tea lights, they also raised their spirits in the defiant cry of "Gilroy Strong."A sign reading the same underneath an American flag covered in two garlic cloves hung from the front of the stage."We cannot let the bastard that did this tear us down," Mayor Roland Velasco declared to cheers.It was the cry heard so often after shootings at schools, parks, movies, nightclubs and festivals around the country.From Washington, President Donald Trump condemned the "wicked murderer."The shooting brought out renewed demands for national gun control by politicians in California, which already has some of the strictest firearms laws in the nation. Gov. Gavin Newsom called for controls on high-powered, high-capacity guns he labeled "weapons of mass destruction.""Today, I met with a 12-year-old who was shot while in a bounce house. A grandmother mourning the loss of her 6-year-old grandson," Newsom tweeted. "This is America today - the shootings continue. Loved ones are buried. Children are gunned down. And Congress does nothing.""It keeps happening, over and over and over again, on their damn watch," Newsom told reporters. "I can't put borders up in a neighboring state where you can buy this damn stuff legally."The shooter, Santino William Legan, legally purchased the semi-automatic assault rifle this month in Nevada, where his last address is listed. Under a California law that went into effect Jan. 1, residents younger than 21 are barred from firearms purchases unless they are in the military or law enforcement. The minimum purchase age is 18 in Nevada, where firearms laws are less restrictive.While authorities sought a motive for the killings, he had posted white supremacist views. He urged his Instagram followers to read a 19th century book popular with white supremacists on extremist websites. It appeared with a photo of Smokey the Bear in front of a "fire danger" sign. Legan also complained about overcrowding towns and paving open space to make room for "hordes" of Latinos and Silicon Valley whites.In his last Instagram post Sunday, Legan sent a photo from the Gilroy Garlic Festival minutes before opening fire.Under it, he wrote: "Ayyy garlic festival time" and "Come get wasted on overpriced" items. Legan's since-deleted Instagram account says he is Italian and Iranian.The postings are among the first details that have emerged about Legan since authorities say he appeared to fire at random, sending people running and diving under tables. Police patrolling the event responded within a minute and killed Legan as he turned the weapon on them.Legan grew up less than a mile from the park where the city known as the "Garlic Capital of the World" has held its three-day festival for four decades, attracting more than 100,000 people with music, food booths and cooking classes.Police searched Legan's vehicle and the two-story Legan family home, leaving with paper bags. Authorities also searched an apartment they believed Legan used this month in remote northern Nevada. Officials didn't say what they found.Big Mikes Gun and Ammo, which appears to be a home-based internet gun shop in Fallon, Nevada, said on its Facebook page that Legan ordered the rifle off its website and "was acting happy and showed no reasons for concern" when the store owner met him. The post said it was "heartbroken this could ever happen."