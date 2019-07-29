Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting: Witness recalls victims being transported on golf carts

GILROY, Calif. -- When gunshots rang out at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, Rudy Sandoval thought they were fireworks signifying the end of the event.

Sandoval tells ABC7 News' Luz Pena that he was at his booth when he saw someone walking around with a firearm. He says people were jumping into his booth and trying to hide under the table.

A city official says three people died and 12 people were hurt during the shooting at the annual event.

The California food festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day.

Get the latest on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroycrimefestivalgilroy garlic festival shootingshootingactive shooterinvestigation
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect -- WATCH LIVE
Witness says Gilroy shooter 'made eye contact with me'
Gilroy Shooting: What is the garlic festival about?
Garlic Festival Shooting: Band recalls gunshots while they were on stage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect -- WATCH LIVE
Garlic Festival Shooting: Police radio broadcasts capture chaotic scene
One home damaged amid 154-acre brush fire in Chino Hills
Search continues for suspect who shot, killed off-duty LAPD officer in Lincoln Heights
60 Fwy reopens as crews finish first weekend of major construction project early
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Friends remember San Fernando Valley shooting spree victim
Show More
4 San Fernando police officers injured in violent melee outside home
DWP customers due millions more in refunds, attorneys say
Slain Granada Hills woman's family pleads for gunman to surrender
SoCal water polo players injured in S. Korea balcony collapse
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
More TOP STORIES News