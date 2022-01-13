otrc

ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee finds calm after the storm in new book

Revealing new book speaks about struggles with mental health.
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- Ginger Zee has weathered many storms as Chief Meteorologist at ABC News. She has also weathered storms in her personal life. In her revealing new book "A Little Closer to Home," Zee opens up about many traumatic events from her past that have shaped who she is today.

"I never thought I would be a writer, let alone a memoir writer," said Zee. "But I was ready to write a book about the real stuff, about the trauma, about the tools I've learned to heal from trauma."

In her second book, Zee talks honestly about her divorce, battles with eating disorders and suicide attempts.

"I'm here and I've learned that it's kind of my responsibility to share these tools with other people because I got to survive," said Zee.

The book also shares stories about her journey in television.

"You will laugh in this book. You will find it entertaining," said Zee. "The behind-the-scenes of somebody in television news is probably not expected. It looks so glamorous, but the folks that you see on television are just human beings."
