localish

Gingerbread village in Long Beach brings holiday joy to locals

EMBED <>More Videos

Gingerbread village brings holiday joy to locals

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- In his previous job as an executive chef, Isaac Salgado made gingerbread houses that would go on display at country clubs or resorts. Most people could not see his delicious food art creations, unless they were a member or paying customer. So, when a friend asked him, Isaac gladly made a giant gingerbread village that would go on display for anyone to see. Nine years later, he's still making his gingerbread villages, along with Hulean Tyler, who makes the wooden foundation that supports the sweet designs.

The gingerbread villages contain sections that resemble actual areas in Long Beach, CA.

They are on display at Modica's Deli in downtown Long Beach and at the Bembridge House, a historic building near Drake Park.

Social Media:
https://www.facebook.com/modicasdelilb/

https://twitter.com/modicaseatnow
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachkabcsmall businesschristmascommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
The Alice offers an immersive cocktail experience in LA
Gingerbread village brings holiday joy to locals
Aquarium of the Bay turns 25
Teen's non-profit brings holiday cheer to foster kids
TOP STORIES
New video shows SUV accident cause Pasadena gas spill
6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Eureka
Check your ticket: Several events canceled in LA County due to COVID
Suspect in death of LA model also charged with rape in other cases
Petition for truck driver sentenced to 110 years exceeds 4M signatures
2-year-old girl stabbed in Santa Ana; father arrested
Pasadena, Beverly Hills police investigating anti-Semitic flyers
Show More
Farmworker families receive toys, food at Oxnard Spark of Love event
Military dad dressed as Santa surprises daughter for Christmas
Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron
Trump booed by crowd after revealing he got COVID booster shot
Carlos Marín, singer in pop-opera group Il Divo, dies at age 53
More TOP STORIES News